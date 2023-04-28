HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a watchman was killed after four background dancers from Chennai, who were in an inebriated condition allegedly pushed the man from the fourth floor of a building during a scuffle, leading to his death.

As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday night in Raghava Guest House at Sri Nagar Colony under Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad. The dancers who had come to work in the film industry in the city had rented two rooms on the third floor of the guest house and were reportedly drinking alcohol and creating a nuisance in the building.

When the watchman, identified as Yadagiri, went up to speak to them and tell them not to disturb other inmates in the lodge, they got into an argument with him. The four dancers who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol beat him up and pushed him off the building. Workers in the neighbouring restaurant who saw the body immediately called the police. While two of them managed to escape, the Banjara Hills police apprehended two of them.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case and detained two of the dancers. The four were identified as Nagaraju, Manikanta, Dina and Nagesh.

Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Shows Moments After Maoist Attack on DRG Personnel in Dantewada