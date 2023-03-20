Fraud Case Filed Against Trio as Hyderabad Businessman Duped of Rs 2 crore 

Hyderabad: The officials of Hyderabad central crime station (CCS) have registered a case against a person for duping a real estate trader from Zamistanpur on the pretext of setting up a cement steel business in the city. The accused identified as Ajmera Raju duped the trader Kenneth Roderick to the tune of Rs 2 crores.

As per reports, Kenneth came in touch with Ajmera through his friend. Ajmera told Kenneth that he was close to Telugu celebrities and doing business with them. Two years ago, Ajmera invited Kenneth over to a tea party and asked him to invest in the cement and steel business.

Trusting Ajmera’s words, Kenneth invested Rs 5 lakh in his said business project. A few days later, Ajmera credited the same amount plus Rs 20,000 in his bank claiming it was a profit on his investment.

Now Kenneth invested Rs 35 lakhs in Ajmera’s business and received Rs 1.4 lakh as profits. Impressed by the returns he was getting from his investments, Kenneth shutdown his real estate business and sold property and invested nearly Rs 75 lakh rupees. A few days later, Kenneth invested additional Rs 24 lakh upon Ajmera’s request.

Realising that he was duped by Ajmera as he received no call or returns from him, Kenneth approached the Central Crime Station (CCS) and lodged a case of fraud against Ajmera and his partners Srikanth and Anwar Pasha. The CCS officials have taken up the case and the investigation is underway.

