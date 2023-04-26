Former TDP Leader Vinod Jain Sentenced to Life in Prison for Abetting Suicide of Minor Girl

Vijayawada: The former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Vinod Kumar Jain was sentenced to life imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a minor girl. The local court also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convicted leader.

Unable to bear the alleged sexual harassment by her neighbour Vinod Kumar Jain, the 14-year-old girl ended her life by jumping off the fifth floor of her apartment building in the Bhavanipuram area in early 2022.

The victim was a student at a corporate school at Labbipet. Before taking the extreme step, the minor girl had wrote a suicide note in which she had accused the TDP leader of sexual harassment.

“Vinod Jain was sexually harassing me and was behaving indecently for the last couple of months,” the girl had blamed the TDP leader in her suicide note.

The suicide of the minor girl had sent shockwaves across the state. Following widespread protests, the Bhavanipuram police arrested Vinod Jain and he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later, TDP leadership suspended him over the incident. Vinod Kumar Jain had unsuccessfully contested the municipal elections as a corporator on a TDP ticket.

