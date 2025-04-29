Who is Pratika Rawal? Meet the Rising Star Who Became the Fastest to Hit 500 Runs in ODI cricket.

Pratika Rawal has already made a big difference in Indian women's cricket, even though she is still young. Rising stars like Pratika are slowly making their mark on Indian women's cricket. She is getting help from veterans like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhanna, and others.

She has only played seven ODIs, but Pratika Rawal has already scored 572 runs. She is well on her way to becoming one of India's biggest stars. Since achieving this feat, she has become the first Indian player to reach 500 at the fastest pace. Nicole Bolton, Belinda Clark, Wendy Watson, and even India's Mithali Raj, who did it in 13 games, have all been beaten by Pratika in this way.

There are records for both women and men in cricket. Pratika Rawal's 500 runs in 8 games broke both records. She is now the fastest woman or man in Indian cricket to score 500 runs. Pratika was born in Delhi, and she has played sports before. She won gold at the 64th School National Games in 2019 while playing for her school's Bal Bharati team. But Cricket was her true love.

Sharvan Kumar taught her how to play cricket at the Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Academy. Her father, Pradeep Rawal, is a Level II BCCI-certified judge with the DDCA. That deep link to the game clearly had an effect on how her life turned out.

She played her first game for India in a home match against the West Indies. She scored 40 runs and got rid of Hayley Matthews, which was an impressive performance. She hasn't looked back since she took over for Shafali Verma as Mandhana's starting partner.

Not only is Pratika physically fit, but her mind is also smart. She is very interested in psychology, which she says has helped her play better. A BCCI video called "Pratika Rawal: Psychology Meets Cricket" showed her talking about her interest in studying the human mind. She said, "When I started studying the human mind, I was very interested in understanding how we mentally process things on and off the field." It has also helped me a lot in cricket. It's not often that someone so early in their international job has such a stellar mix of skill, mindset, and self-awareness.

