Who Is Arshad Khan? Meet the Gujarat Titans Left-Arm Pacer Who Stunned Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy Stadium

In one of the highly anticipated clashes between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, all eyes were on Virat Kohli as Chinnaswamy Stadium was fully packed to see the King smack the bowlers all around the park. But the delight didn't last long as Virat Kohli got out quickly without troubling the bowlers.

Virat has always had trouble with left-arm pacers and is yet to find form in this year's IPL, making the situation ideal for Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan. Arshad, who bowled tight and stuck to his strengths, bowled a short-pitch ball, which Kohli would have usually sent out of the fence but not today.

Despite Virat's accurate timing on the ball, he struck it straight to the deep square fielder Prasidh Krishna. Arshad Khan's big moment in the IPL came when he dismissed the dangerous Kohli and silenced the Chinnaswamy crowd.

Who is Arshad Khan, Gujarat Titans Bowler?

The Mumbai Indians initially purchased Arshad Khan in 2022, but an injury kept him out of action for the entire season. Khan was a key performer for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, and his 3 wickets for just 9 runs against Punjab at the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2023 demonstrated his talent as a tricky left-arm bowler.

After sitting out for the majority of the matches in the 2023 season with MI, Arshad Khan was later picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2024 season for 20 lakhs. Even though he didn't really prove his mettle fully, he took 3/39 for Mumbai Indians in a tough game against Rajasthan Royals in 2023. The outcome was enough for LSG to pay him 20 lakhs for his talent.

The Gujarat Titans took advantage of his underused potential and acquired him before the IPL season began. Arshad Khan lived up to the expectations placed on him, dismissing Virat Kohli and posing a serious threat to the predominantly right-handed RCB batsmen.