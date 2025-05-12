Virat Kohli's Net Worth 2025: From Supercars to Sea-Facing Homes, Here's What He Owns

From smashing records on the pitch to endorsing global brands off it, Virat Kohli is not just India’s cricketing pride—he’s a brand unto himself. With his retirement from Test cricket causing shockwaves throughout the sports world, fans are looking back not just at his glorious career but also at the empire he’s built beyond the boundary ropes. Here's an in-depth exploration of Kohli's net worth, properties, collection of cars and watches, and his lavish lifestyle.

Virat Kohli Net Worth 2025: Over ₹1000 Crore and Rising

As of 2024, Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated to be over ₹1050 crore (approx. $125 million). A giant chunk of his earnings comes from BCCI central contracts and match fees, IPL salary from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (₹15 crore annually), brand endorsements (around ₹175 crore annually), and his entrepreneurial ventures like Wrogn, One8, and Chisel Gym. Virat is one of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world and easily among India’s richest cricketers.

Virat Kohli Car Collection: Speed Meets Style

Kohli’s garage is as aggressive as his batting. Some of the standout cars include the Audi R8 LMX (around Rs. 3 crores) and theAudi Q8, Q7, and RS5. Kohli has been a longstanding ambassador for the Audi brand. Virat also owns a Bentley Continental GT, with an estimated cost of around Rs.4 crores. The ex-Indian captain also has a Range Rover Vogue (approximately 2.5 crores worth) in his luxurious collection.

Furthermore, Virat owns a Toyota Fortuner & Renault Duster for more casual drives.

Virat Kohli Watch Collection:

People often spot Virat wearing some of the world's most luxurious timepieces. He owns a Rolex Daytona Rainbow, which costs over Rs 2.5 crores. Kohli also owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus (costs more than a crore). One of the most regal presences in Virat's lavish watch collection is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore. Virat also has Tissot and TAG Heuer watches from his earlier endorsement deals. All in all, Virat's collection easily totals over ₹10 crore, making his interest and love for watches evident.

Virat Kohli Real-estate: Exudes Royalty

Kohli owns multiple high-value real estate properties across India. There is the Gurugram Mansion, costing ₹80 crores, which includes a private bar, gym, and pool. The star cricketer also owns a sea-facing apartment in Worli, which he bought for ₹34 crores and shared with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli also has homes in Delhi and Alibaug for vacations and family visits.

Remember, Virat Kohli's entrepreneurial instincts are as sharp as his cover drives. There is this fashion brand called Wrogn; he also owns One8 in collaboration with Puma. The star batter also owns a fitness chain named Chisel, and he has investments in Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, and more. Kohli has a massive digital footprint. He has over 265 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most-followed athletes in the world.