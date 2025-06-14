Temba Bavuma Family: Wife Phila Lobi, WTC Final Injury, Kids, Net Worth, and More!

Temba Bavuma is the star of the WTC final between South Africa and Australia. Having led South Africa from a difficult position, he has not just brought them to the finals but also made them win the prestigious World Test Championship title and prize money that's worth Rs.30 crores.

In the final, Bavuma demonstrated not only his strategic leadership skills as a captain but also his ability to demonstrate his batsmanship. Despite playing with an injury, Bavuma demonstrated his reliability as one of the most reliable modern-day batsmen in international Test cricket with a gritty knock.

Let's dive into the personal details of the match and Bavuma's performance. Bavuma holds the position of South African test captain.

Temba Bavuma's wife is Phila Lobi, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. She founded Lobi Properties after being a finance and real estate graduate. Lobi Properties is a luxury real estate firm in Johannesburg and Cape Town. In 2018, she established the Phila Lobi Foundation to support the underprivileged families. Bavuma and his wife, Phila Lobi, got married to each other in 2018, after dating for nearly four years. The couple keeps their relationship private, and despite Bavuma's demanding cricketing career, their relationship has survived the ups and downs and emerged victorious.

Bavuma and Phila got married in an intimate private ceremony attended by friends and Proteas cricketers. The couple turned parents soon after their wedding to a boy, Lihle. Phila Lobi is an inspiring woman who continues to inspire people who aim to get a work-life harmony and also a resounding force behind Temba Bavuma's cricketing career.

Temba Bavuma's net worth is estimated to be around Rs.10 crores, and with each passing year, the South African captain is showing why he is one of the best test captains ever for the Proteas.