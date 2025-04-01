Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Controversy: HCA Refutes SRH's Claims of Torture over Tickets

The issue between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is deepening with each passing day. After Sunrisers management wrote a lengthy letter explaining how HCA has been torturing them for more tickets, the issue was brought to the attention of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, who apparently issued a strong warning and ordered the police to start an inquiry immediately.

Now, HCA has responded, refuting claims made by Sunrisers Hyderabad about its chairman, A. Jagan Mohan Rao. The Apex council clarified that neither the association nor its chairman made any personal request to block 3900 tickets per match. The letter clarified that the president made a request on behalf of the Apex Council to provide tickets to the club secretaries.

The Apex council also revealed that it was unfair on SRH's part to make incorrect insinuations against the President of the HCA. Finally, they had requested SRH to come with an open mind to a meeting and sort the differences out amicably.

Before this response from the HCA, SRH has asked for the BCCI and the IPL governing council to intervene and stop the torture tactics from the association. It remains to be seen where this issue will end, and even though Sunrisers claimed that they will look to move their venue from Hyderabad, the chances of that happening are bleak, and with the involvement of CM Revanth Reddy, one can expect a resolution very soon.