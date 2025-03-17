Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025: Will Ishan Kishan Open the Batting This Season?

One of the key buys for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL Mega auction was Ishan Kishan. The Indian batter, who rose to stardom with his blockbuster IPL performances, had a great start to his journey even in the Indian team as well. But things went downhill pretty soon for Ishan as he was dropped along with Shreyas Iyer from BCCI's annual list of contracts.

While Iyer is all set to get his contract back owing to the phenomenal efforts at the Champions Trophy, Ishan Kishan's Indian cricket future looks bleak at the moment. But everything can change with a single IPL season. Over the past few years, a lot of young players have made their mark on the international arena only through IPL.

Where will Ishan Kishan bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2025?

Now, it is Ishan Kishan's time to do the same. After being let go by the Mumbai Indians at the mega auction, the wicketkeeper-batsman was sold for a staggering price of Rs. 11.25 crore to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, owned by Sun Media Network.

However, Ishan's place in the batting lineup raises a lot of doubts, as he usually opened at the top in Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have a solid opening lineup. They have two formidable left-handers in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who can frighten any bowling lineup with their attacking brand of cricket.

Sunrisers decided to retain both the players, and going by their form, the duo will most likely repeat their batting positions from last year. Ishan being a wicket-keeper batsman is an extra advantage for any team, as they can make use of his skills with the gloves.

Even in this department, Sunrisers look comfortable. They have a match-winning wicketkeeper-batsman in Heinrich Klaasen. Klassen was a nightmare to bowlers the previous year at IPL. It won't be an understatement to say that he single-handedly led SRH to win from impossible situations.

At this moment, it looks unlikely that Ishan Kishan will likely open or keep wickets, but the Sunrisers management will most likely take a gamble by putting Ishan in an experimental batting position, observe how he performs, and then take it from there.