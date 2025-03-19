Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025: Did HCA Spend Rs. 5 Crores for Renovating Uppal Stadium?

If there is one time that has got the cricketing world's attention this IPL summer, it is the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team, led by Pat Cummins, came from nowhere to reach the finals last year and narrowly ended up missing out on winning their second IPL title. A huge credit was given to Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head for always stepping up whenever needed. Now, with the 18th edition of IPL starting in just a few days, there is no doubt that SRH will reach the playoffs this season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Hyderabad Cricket Association has taken on a mammoth responsibility of renovating the famous Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. HCA was not alone in this. The Cricket Association received support from the BCCI as well as from Sunrisers Hyderabad (as part of their CSR initiative) to make these massive changes.

Alongside a new paint job, fresh restrooms are being constructed in the North stands. Also, air conditioning units and tiles in the players dressing rooms and corporate boxes are also being changed.

A total of 9 matches would be hosted in the Uppal stadium. Besides SRH's home matches, two additional playoff matches will also be hosted in Uppal. Sunrisers Hyderabad will play the first match of their season at the stadium on 23rd March vs. Rajasthan Royals.

The HCA chairman had announced that a total of Rs. 5 crores is being spent on the entire renovation. The idea is to improve the stadium infrastructure and provide drinking water, washrooms, and better parking and security. More than 7000 members will be involved in the works, and the entire process is all set to be completed before the 20th of March.

Overall, the stadium's renovation is happening at a brisk pace, and the chairman, Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally's passion for cricket is evident with these efforts.