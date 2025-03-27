SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Hyderabad Police Issues Banned Items List Inside Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

With just hours to go for the Sunrisers Hyderabad match versus the Lucknow Supergiants at Uppal Stadium, fans are already making their journeys to the stadium and are gearing up to cheer by being part of the "Orange Army." As expected, the stadium is bound to be filled with Sunrisers fans, and LSG fans will have a tough time inside.

Furthermore, the fact that LSG bowlers are really struggling to make their mark will be a huge advantage for Sunrisers batsmen, as it will be mayhem from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and others. The fans are already preparing for the same and are expecting SRH to score the 300-run mark— a first for any team in IPL if that happens.

Hyderabad Police officials issue a new list of banned items in Uppal stadium.

The Rachakonda police have outlined 12 prohibited items ahead of the match. This list includes water bottles, selfie sticks, backpacks, earphones, and a range of other items. The full list also forbids food items, cameras, alcohol, pets, firecrackers, helmets, binoculars, laptops, cigarettes, lighters, matches, and weapons of any kind.

Fans are warned by the police that bringing restricted items like selfie sticks must be done at their own risk, and any theft or burglary that takes place will not be the police's responsibility. Including the match tonight, the Rajiv Gandhi stadium will host 8 more matches, including two playoffs (Qualifier 1 and Eliminator 1).

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience at the venue, we expect the fans to adhere to the guidelines.