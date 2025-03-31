SRH IPL 2025: Kavya Maran Plans to Move Sunrisers Franchise Out of Hyderabad?

Heading into the 2025 IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the team that has got neutral cricket fans talking the most. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the team unexpectedly advanced to the finals. If not for the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders, they would have won the title. Hence, there was giant hype around them this time, and they really lived up to the expectations in their first match by defeating Rajasthan Royals after scoring more than 280 runs.

But their troubles began to show in the second and third matches. If the opposing bowlers successfully remove Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head from the game, the rest of the batting order also collapses. The same scenario occurred in these two matches, placing SRH in a challenging situation that they must overcome.

As the team owned by Sun Network's Kavya Maran navigates this difficult phase, they were met with another issue. Just before the 18th edition of the IPL started this year, the Hyderabad Cricket Association vacated the Uppal stadium and also revealed that the SRH team contributed financially for the renovation.

Days into the IPL, SRH management publicly made a complaint against the HCA, alleging that they are torturing them for tickets. In a statement, SRH revealed that their persistent demand for more tickets from the HCA is leading them to consider moving the franchise out of Hyderabad. Currently, Sunrisers are giving nearly 4000 tickets to the HCA. This donation accounts for nearly 10% of the total tickets.

In the letter, SRH claims that the Hyderabad Cricket Association had locked one corporate box and refused to open it until an hour before the start of the match. The demand for more tickets was what prompted this move by the HCA. Citing this as the main reason, Sunrisers claimed that this torture to give them more tickets particularly increased in the past two years.

SRH also conveyed that the HCA's behavior is making the team feel unwelcome at Uppal, which is leading to widespread speculation about Sunrisers planning to relocate their franchise from Hyderabad.

If this serious letter is to be believed fully, then it won't be a surprise if Kavya Maran and Co. decide to take SRH out of Hyderabad and move somewhere else. Taking this as an opportunity, Vizag cricket fans on social media are welcoming SRH to their city, Visakhapatnam.

Over the past two years, the cricket scene in Vizag has seen drastic improvement, thanks to Delhi Capitals' interest in playing a couple of games in the city. The fans have owned the DC team and are showing full support to them. Considering their passion and love for the sport, it won't really be a surprise if Kavya Maran agrees to move the franchise over there.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the future between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Hyderabad Cricket Association.