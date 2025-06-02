Shreyas Iyer Family: Parents Santosh and Rohini Iyer, Sister Shresta, and Other Details

Shreyas Iyer's impressive performance against the in-form Mumbai Indians bowlers in the Qualifier 2 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) will dominate headlines for days to come. Iyer's match-winning knock ensured that Punjab Kings reached the final with six balls to spare, and they will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday to test their fate in the last match of this year's IPL.

With Iyer set to change the game for his team once again in the final, let's take a look at his personal life and how his parents were a key influence on his cricketing career growing up.

Who are Shreyas Iyer's parents, Santosh and Rohini?

Shreyas Iyer's parents are Santosh and Rohini Iyer. Shreyas' mother, Rohini, is a Tulu from Mangalore, while his father, Santosh, is a Tamilian settled in the land of Kerala. The cricketer's ancestral roots are located in Thrissur, Kerala.

Shreyas' mother, Rohini, has always believed in his talent and had faith that he would become a successful cricketer one day; she even gifted him his first bat. Shreyas' mother used to give him snacks like pizzas and burgers every time he scored a hundred or fifty back in the day.

His father, on the other hand, also dreamed of becoming a cricketer when he was growing up, but he gave up eventually after playing until the college level. Santosh Iyer is now a businessman, and in an interview he disclosed that he wasn't as focused as Shreyas was, and that's why he discontinued playing. But Santosh recognized his son Shreyas' talent at a very young age and encouraged him to take up cricket as a career.

It was Santosh who sent his son to one of the finest cricket academies in Mumbai and even switched his school to Don Bosco so that he could gain more opportunities while playing competitive cricket.

During his U-16 days, Shreyas Iyer lost his cricketing form, and his father was afraid that he might not turn successful in international cricket. However, Shreyas wrongs his father's and his naysayers' concerns by proving his mettle as a cricketer.

Who is Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta?

Shreyas Iyer has a younger sister named Shresta Iyer, and both are very close to each other. Shresta is a choreographer and a dancer by profession. Shresta is also the founder of We Are Pawerful, an animal welfare initiative.