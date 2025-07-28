Saiyaara Movie: Meet John Stewart Eduri, Telugu Musician Behind the Film's Soulful Score

Behind the success of every single film, there lie the efforts of hundreds of people who work tirelessly and round the clock to ensure that the film not only reaches the audiences but also stays in their hearts for a long time. One such film in recent times is Saiyaara, an intense love drama directed by Mohit Suri.

For a love story to work in India, two things are crucial. The first crucial element is the casting, and Mohit Suri successfully achieved this with Saiyaara. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, the leads, captivated the audience with their exceptional chemistry, a rare sight in contemporary newcomers.

Another important aspect of love stories that works big time is the music. Saiyaara has got that right, too. Like the norm these days, songs of Saiyaara are composed by multiple music directors, and there is one name that didn't get enough credit for his spectacular work in this Mohit Suri film.

John Stewart Eduri, the Man Behind Saiyaara's Haunting Background Score

In an era where background scores are dictating the way a film is being judged, especially mainstream commercial cinema, a composer's score in the movie's proceedings plays a crucial role, and for Saiyaara, it's John Stewart Eduri whose work has been weaving the magic on the big screen across the country.

With his incredible work, John Stewart Eduri added a lot of weight to the love scenes between the couple, and even though the songs in the film are terrific, John Stewart Eduri must be given credit for his score throughout the movie.

For those who are unfamiliar, John Stewart Eduri was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. At the age of 16, John developed a liking for music when his father gifted him a piano for his birthday. What followed was an inspiring journey. Leaving academics, John pursued his passion for composing and joined a studio in Vizag.

He accompanied the studio owner to Mumbai, the city of dreams, where he encountered the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. Yash Raj Films gave John a chance in "Dhoom," largely due to his impressive programming skills. John Stewart Eduri continued to work with Salim-Sulaiman for more than 50 films, and his next big breakthrough came with Ra.One.

If Salim-Sulaiman introduced John Stewart Eduri to Bollywood, Vishal-Shekhar guided his career and made him reach a stage where he could compose independent music on his own. There has been no looking back for John since then, as he has worked with production houses like Dharma and Red Chillies Entertainment on multiple projects.

Even in South Indian cinema, John Stewart Eduri gave scores for films like Linga, HIT: The Second Case, and others. In addition to movies, web series such as Mirzapur and Rana Naidu showcase John's work. All in all, John Stewart Eduri is a well-known man in Hindi cinema, and with his Telugu roots, let's hope that he composes thumping background scores for multiple Tollywood films in the future.