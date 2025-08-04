Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara New Face of $130 Million Australia Tourism Campaign

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the renowned Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been designated a brand ambassador for Come and Say G'day, the Australian government's new tourist initiative. Several sources state that the $130 million campaign's goal is to persuade foreign tourists to visit Australia.

According to reports, this campaign would launch in China on August 7 and gradually expand to other important markets before the year is up.

According to the Australian Tourism Ministry, for their most recent campaign, performers who are well-known to audiences in the US, UK, China, India, and Japan will join their original brand ambassador and official mascot, "Ruby the Roo." The "entrepreneur and philanthropist" Sara Tendulkar will be highlighted in the Come and Say G'day campaign for the Indian audience, according to Australian Tourism Managing Director Phillipa Harrison.

For the US ad, Australian animal conservationist Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin, is one of the other well-known faces to appear in the campaign. The campaign's faces will be comedian Abareru-kun in Japan, actress Yosh Yu in China, and cuisine writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson in the UK.

The new commercial concept will also include Australian actor Thomas Weatherall. These global celebrities will work with local talent to "create bespoke invitations for five markets that are tailored for each country to showcase the sort of tourism experiences travelers are looking for," according to MD Phillipa Harrison.

Come and Say G'day's second chapter is this one. The initial launch of this worldwide campaign took place in October 2022. The Australian federal government has invested $255 million in Come and Say G'day since 2022, and the second phase of this program will run for the next two years.