RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Will 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shine Again?

IPL is known for its success stories of players coming from the grassroots, and if there is one player who has made his mark in the 18th edition of the tournament, it is Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Following his selection by Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Dravid in the mega auction last year, Vaibhav initially struggled to establish himself with the team.

Despite being sent by multiple teams as an opening batsman, he failed to make a significant impact. Rajasthan Royals were already struggling without him making runs and were almost out of the tournament before the 14-year-old kid decided to show up right when the morale of the entire team was down.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi only uses one style of batting. Strike the ball hard with all the power he has got, and that's what helped him score a maiden IPL century in an energetic chase versus Gujarat Titans. As long as he stayed in the crease, it looked like there was no stopping Vaibhav or Rajasthan Royals. The team scored over 200 runs quickly, and even though they couldn't make the playoffs, they must be glad their bet on Vaibhav paid off.

But the match against the Mumbai Indians was where Vaibhav Suryavanshi struggled, and the present is where he needs the mentorship of Rahul Dravid and other members from the Royals squad. If groomed properly, Vaibhav can be a tremendous asset to the team and emerge as the future for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial clash for the latter on Sunday, and this match presents a glorious opportunity for the young kid to prove himself once again. KKR boasts a strong bowling lineup, and despite their current bleak playoff chances, they will be determined to win the match against RR.

This is where Vaibhav Suryavanshi can hurt KKR by taking the game away from them at the very start through his aggressive display of batting. If that happens, then not just Rajasthan Royals but Indian cricket itself might have found their next big star in Vaibhav Suryavanshi.