Rohit Sharma Turns Mumbai Traffic Jam Into a Fan Moment in New Lamborghini: Watch

Rohit Sharma is one of India's best cricketers and loves to have fun whenever he can. Whether on or off the field, Rohit consistently demonstrates his sense of humor, often surprising fans with unexpected humor.

As one of India's cricket greats, the Mumbai batter maintains a grounded and simple approach. He doesn't flaunt his celebrity status and expect privileges. Especially in India's financial capital, Rohit enjoys a massive celebrity status, and there are always fans surrounding him whenever he appears in the city.

It's a well-known fact that the ace cricketer has purchased a new Lamborghini, and now that there is no ODI cricket around, Rohit has been spending quality time with his family and enjoying life in the city. Enthusiastic fans couldn't stop themselves from identifying and celebrating Rohit Sharma in a recent video that's going viral on the internet.

The clip shows Rohit giving a thumbs-up to a fan who recognized him in his car. The cricketer can be seen chilling with his friend while waiting in the Mumbai traffic. You can watch the moment here: