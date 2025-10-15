Rohit Sharma’s Salute and Warm Hug with Virat Kohli Scream Brotherhood Goals!

In a moment that warmed the hearts of cricket fans everywhere, Rohit Sharma was seen giving Virat Kohli a crisp salute aboard the team bus in New Delhi. Kohli, seated ahead, smiled warmly before the two shared an affectionate hug that has since gone viral on social media.

As Team India prepared to fly out for their ODI series in Australia, this brief but heartfelt exchange between two of the game’s modern greats reminded fans of the respect and camaraderie that define their bond. Both have shared countless memories on and off the field, from leading India to famous victories to standing side by side through the highs and lows of international cricket.

The gesture was simple yet powerful. Rohit’s salute carried a sense of pride and affection, while Kohli’s response reflected deep mutual respect. It wasn’t just two teammates greeting each other; it was two veterans acknowledging their journey, their legacy, and their shared responsibility as senior pillars of Indian cricket.

Both Rohit and Kohli head into this series amid high expectations, with discussions swirling about the future of India’s experienced core. But in that one moment, as the team bus rolled toward the airport, fans saw something deeper: unity, friendship, and the spirit that continues to drive Indian cricket forward.

The video has since flooded social media, with fans calling it a moment of pure brotherhood. For a generation that grew up watching Rohit and Kohli script history together, this small exchange served as a comforting reminder that no matter how much the game changes, their bond remains timeless.

Ab hui na Happy Diwali 💗🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pnAubJW63w — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 15, 2025