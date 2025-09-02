Rohit Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Weight Loss Transformation: How He Shed 20 Kg in No Time

Rohit Sharma has stunned fans with his unbelievable transformation, shedding nearly 20 kilograms in just a few months. Once weighing around 95 kilos, the Indian cricket star has now trimmed down to 75 kilos, shocking even his critics. This transformation was not just about looks but also about performance, as Rohit successfully cleared the BCCI’s new Bronco Test, a tough fitness challenge designed to push players to their limits.

The Bronco Test is a relentless drill where players must complete continuous shuttle runs covering 1200 meters in under six minutes. Rohit not only cleared the test but also impressed the coaching staff with a time just over five minutes, proving his improved stamina, speed and endurance.

Behind this transformation was a mix of discipline, training and diet. Rohit put himself through rigorous cardio and endurance sessions, working closely with his trainers and close friend Abhishek Nayar. These sessions focused on agility, running, and high intensity workouts that helped him cut fat and build lean muscle.

Equally important was his strict diet. Rohit switched to a structured meal plan that included soaked almonds, sprouts and fresh juice in the morning, followed by oatmeal and fruit for breakfast. His mid morning meals often consisted of chilla with curd and coconut water. For lunch, he stuck to simple staples like vegetable curry, dal, rice and salad. In the evening he added fruit smoothies and dry fruits, while dinner included paneer with vegetables, soup or light pulao. He ended his day with a glass of milk and mixed nuts.

Gone were the days of indulging in heavy favourites like vada pav, biryani, butter chicken and other calorie laden treats. Rohit adopted portion control and nutrient rich foods, which, combined with his fitness regime, produced remarkable results.

Now at 38, Rohit Sharma’s commitment to his health is sending out a powerful message. His transformation shows that discipline and determination can achieve the unthinkable. As he gears up for the ODI series against Australia, he is not only fit to play but is also inspiring millions who look up to him as the face of resilience and dedication in Indian cricket.