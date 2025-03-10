Rohit Sharma Emotional Moment with Wife Ritika and Daughter: Champions Trophy Video

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma fueled retirement buzz before the Champions Trophy final match vs New Zealand. The batsman, who couldn't convert his 20s and 30s to 50s, pulled off a match-winning knock for his team and helped India lift the Champions Trophy for the second time. Having previously won the title in 2013, team India won the trophy in 2025 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

Wherever India plays, Rohit's wife Ritika has made her presence felt and she has always been a pillar of support for India's most successful white-ball captain. Just as Ravindra Jadeja hit the final runs and India won the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma rushed to the ground, celebrating and jumping for joy alongside his teammates. He even danced on the field with long-time teammate, Virat Kohli.

Once he stepped off the field, Rohit's wife Ritika was waiting outside the boundary line. In an emotional moment for him and his fans, the couple shared a warm embrace along with their daughter, Samaira. Before yesterday, Rohit appeared to be a person who was never much for PDA but the overflowing emotions from yesterday made the Indian cricket legend forget about his surroundings and relish the moment with his family.

Rohit Sharma hugged his wife Ritika Sajdeh and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma called him for a hug to congratulate him.#RohitSharma #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/A6bK6uwDzz — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) March 10, 2025

After the embrace, Rohit was also seen talking and playing with his daughter as she refused to leave his side in a heart-warming moment that will be cherished by Indian cricket fans. With the Champions Trophy win, Rohit has emerged as the player to become a part of four ICC-winning Indian teams and captained two of them.

In another good news for Indian cricket and its fans, the skipper ensured once and for all that he is not leaving ODI cricket any time soon.