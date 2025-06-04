RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Bengaluru: Venue, Timings, Virat Kohli's Presence, and More!

This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded last night at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, creating history. Punjab Kings bottled the 190-run chase and lost the final by six runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first-ever IPL title, and the result puts an end to Virat Kohli's 18-year-long wait to get his hands on the Indian Premier League trophy.

Major cities across India erupted in joy as fans of RCB and Virat Kohli celebrated with fireworks and crackers that reached the skies. Kohli dedicated the win to his global fans, saying it was theirs as much as his. On this note, the RCB team and its management will do a victory parade in the city of Bengaluru with Virat Kohli present. Let's examine the details of the victory parade.

RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru: When and Where to Watch?

Around noon, the RCB team will arrive in Bengaluru, ready to celebrate a grand victory parade. The procession will start at Vidhana Soudha and culminate at Chinaswamy Stadium—a 1.4 km victory parade in the heart of Bengaluru starting at 03:30 PM IST.

The entire team is set to meet Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar somewhere between 4 and 5 PM, and then there will be an open bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. From 6p.m. onward, there will be celebrations inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with thousands of fans set to attend the event and relish the joyous moment.

It remains to be seen if Chinnaswamy Stadium will provide free entry for fans who are willing to attend the celebration party alongside players.