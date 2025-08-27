Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Retirement: Net Worth, Wife Priti, Family, Kids, Records, Earnings, and More!

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest spinners and a master tactician on the cricket field, has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. While his cricketing journey speaks of records and brilliance, his personal life with wife Prithi Narayanan, his growing net worth, and his luxurious lifestyle add another layer to his story that fascinates fans.

Ashwin's Love Story with Prithi

Ashwin married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan in 2011. The two grew up in the same neighbourhood in Chennai, and their bond evolved from friendship into love over the years. Their wedding was a traditional South Indian ceremony attended by teammates and celebrities, and since then, Prithi has been an integral part of Ashwin’s journey.

Prithi is known for her lively social media presence, where she often posted witty and heartfelt reactions during Ashwin’s matches. From standing by him during tough losses to celebrating his milestones, she has been more than just a cricketer’s wife, she has been his strongest support system. The couple has two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya, who often feature in Ashwin’s family moments shared online.

Ravichandran Ashwin Net Worth and Lifestyle

Ashwin’s career has also translated into significant financial success. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at ₹120–130 crore, largely built from IPL contracts, BCCI central contracts, brand endorsements, and personal ventures. His IPL earnings alone over the years have crossed ₹90 crore, with his stints at franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Off the field, Ashwin enjoys a comfortable lifestyle in a multi-crore mansion in Chennai, a property that reflects modern luxury while also being a warm family home. He is known to be modest despite his success, often describing himself as a family man first. Along with his mansion, he owns a collection of premium cars and has invested in cricket academies and digital platforms like his popular YouTube channel, where he analyses matches.

IPL Career and Retirement

Ashwin’s IPL career began in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni’s leadership. He quickly rose to fame with his carrom ball and his ability to outthink batters in high-pressure moments. He played key roles in CSK’s title wins in 2010 and 2011, delivering match-winning spells against the likes of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

Over the years, he donned jerseys for Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, not only as a bowler but also as a leader. He captained Punjab in 2018 and 2019, where his tactical brain often made headlines. The infamous “Mankad” dismissal of Jos Buttler in 2019 further underlined his fearless approach to cricket and sparked worldwide debate about rules and spirit of the game.

By the time he retired, Ashwin had played more than 200 IPL matches and taken over 170 wickets, cementing his place among the most successful Indian spinners in the league’s history.

Legacy Beyond the IPL

While his IPL chapter is closed, Ashwin remains a crucial part of India’s Test team, where he continues to dominate as one of the greatest off-spinners of all time. His IPL retirement allows him to focus fully on international cricket while also spending more time with his family.

For fans, his retirement is both a moment of pride and nostalgia. Ashwin’s name will always be associated with intelligence, consistency, and the ability to reinvent himself in the most competitive T20 league in the world. His journey with Prithi by his side, his net worth built through dedication, and his family-first life beyond cricket complete the story of a man who achieved greatness while staying grounded.