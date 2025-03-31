Mumbaikars Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav: Meet their Wives Radhika Dhopavkar and Devisha Shetty ahead of MI vs KKR Clash

The tournament is slowly entering an interesting phase for all franchises involved, making the high-octane clash between two top IPL teams, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, very significant. MI is yet to win a single match in the tournament, and KKR managed to win their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is looking to keep the winning momentum going while Hardik Pandya-led MI desires to get their first points on the table. There is an intriguing mix of people from different regions of the country present in both teams. As the match takes place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, we will take a look at two Mumbaikars, Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane, and their personal lives.

Suryakumar Yadav's love story with wife Devika Shetty

During his college days, Surya discovered his true love. Back in the day, SKY studied at R.A Podar College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai. This college was where the talented MI batsman met Devisha Shetty, a fellow Mumbaikar. The couple fell in love and has not looked back since.

Devisha Shetty has been a steadfast supporter of Suryakumar Yadav since their early dating days. It takes years for a player to live the dream of turning into a cricketer and representing India, and without the support of friends and family, it becomes impossible to achieve the same.

During tumultuous times of SKY's career, Devisha has always supported him financially and took care of the house. Devisha is a dancing coach by profession, and she loves to bake as well. By keeping the dancing profession intact, Suryakumar Yadav's wife supported him and kept him going.

In 2016, the couple tied the knot.

Ajinkya Rahane's childhood love story with wife Radhika Dhopavkar

Ajinkya Rahane's love story with his wife Radhika began way back in their childhood. Both of them used to live in the same neighborhood. Their shared passion for cricket and films had forged their bond further, and as years grew by, they started dating each other.

Ajinkya diligently battled to establish himself in the Indian cricket team, enduring extensive travels to his cricket academy in Mumbai. Radhika's support was invaluable, and the couple tied the knot in 2014, following Rahane's arrival as an Indian cricketer.

Aarya and Raghav, the couple's two children, were a blessing. Rahane has revealed in numerous interviews that his wife was his biggest supporter in his professional journey.