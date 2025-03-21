Is Mohammad Siraj Dating Actress Mahira Sharma? Rumors Go Wild After IPL Star's Instagram Update

Indian star cricketer Mohammad Siraj is gearing up for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. The star bowler, who was not retained by RCB in the mega auction, was purchased by Gujarat Titans. Even though it is a new team, Siraj oozes confidence that he will fit into the team with ease and will put his best foot forward when it comes to delivering for the Titans.

Of late, the Hyderabadi fast bowler is dominating the headlines for some other reason that's not cricket. Rumors of him dating actress Mahira Sharma have been doing the rounds, and even though neither of them addressed it, fans have been speculating the same about the duo.

At a Bollywood event yesterday, Mahira Sharma was cheekily asked by the fans if she supports the Gujarat Titans team in the 2025 IPL. Had Mahira denied the same, it wouldn't have been news, but the actress gave a slight blush to the statement and walked away. This gave further rise to speculations over the two.

Now, Mohammad Siraj took to Instagram to quash the dating rumors with Mahira. The ex-RCB bowler requested fans to not speculate on his personal life, and whatever the speculations that have been doing the rounds are completely false.

However, what's even more interesting to note is that Siraj deleted the text he wrote on his Instagram story. This further stirs the debate over what exactly is happening between the two. As the tournament starts, fans can get much clarity around the same.