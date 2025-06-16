Kuldeep Yadav's Fiancee Vanshika: Did the Indian Cricketer Delete Wedding Photos with His Wife?

There was a lot of excitement from Indian cricket fans surrounding the engagement of star bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The ceremony, which took place in an intimate fashion with families and only a few friends in attendance, remained the highlight of last week for Indian cricket community fans.

Earlier on Monday, the wrist spinner, who is now in England preparing himself for the India vs. England tour, posted a couple of photos on his Instagram with his fiancée, Vanshika. Kuldeep quickly deleted the photos, and this news has been dominating the headlines ever since.

Kuldeep Yadav Deletes Photos with Fiancee Vanshika

Vanshika, who is an employee at the Life Insurance Corporation, has known Kuldeep for a long time, and the duo were best friends before they decided to finally get married for life and spend time for eternity. Although the exact reason for Kuldeep Yadav deleting the photos is still unknown, fans have speculated that the comments on those photos could be the cause.

As soon as the photos went viral, fans reported that Kuldeep and Vanshika got married in England while he is preparing for the India vs. England tour. The couple decided to go for a Christian-style wedding, and going by the photos, the marriage might also have been attended by close friends and family.

Celebrities have this notion of performing multicultural weddings. While Kuldeep Yadav's engagement last week in Lucknow followed the family's traditions, the couple chose to change the setting and may have opted for a Western-style wedding.

Kuldeep's initial photos met with backlash from certain fans, who can't seem to understand that two individuals who love each other can do what they like and believe in. The backlash was so immense that it may have compelled Kuldeep to delete the photos. But the pictures have already gone viral, and the couple are beautiful together.

Take a look at the pictures here: