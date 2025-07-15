KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Angrily Says Shut Up to Friend After Lords Defeat

The Lord's test match that took place between India and England could easily be considered one of the most dramatic tests this year. India, of late, has always been part of tests that sort of go like a roller-coaster ride, and the Lord's test is no exception. India, despite their utmost efforts, ultimately lost the match.

Not just that, they are now trailing England 1-2 in the series, and looking at the way things are going, it won't be a surprise if Shubman Gill and his team end up losing the series. If one looked at all three tests, the pattern would be quite evident. India was clearly the dominant team, but they failed to dominate the big moments.

Just when they were expected to capitalize on the advantage, the Indian team faltered, and this episode could easily be the reason why team India is 1-2 in the series now. Another aspect where India failed terribly is slip catching. While the English players used their experience in the slips to remove top Indian batsman Gill, he and his team struggled to take even sitters behind the stumps, and the failure resulted in those saved English batsmen scoring big.

Team India Defeat at Lord's : Athiya Shetty Reacts

KL Rahul, despite playing well, ended up on the losing side in the test series vs. England, during the Lord's chase yesterday, Rahul was given out LBW. One of the most experienced batters in the side, KL Rahul stood up for his team but couldn't take the team past the finish line at the Home of Cricket.

As India fought valiantly and lost, Rahul's wife, Athiya Shetty, shared an inspiring message, lauding the Indian team for putting up a gritty display of batting, especially by Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj. While she shared this on her Instagram story, her comments on one of the posts from her friend Ritik Bhasin, who was Susmita Sen's ex-boyfriend, grabbed the limelight.

In response to Ritik's post about test cricket emerging as the ultimate winner over the past few years owing to the fact that the sport is being played so intensely, Athiya wrote, "just please shut up." It's evident that Athiya badly wanted her husband's Indian team to win, and this might have been a furious reaction to Ritik's post.

Also, both Ritik and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty have been friends for a long time, and this is the reason why she reacted the way she did. All in all, Athiya Shetty's reaction perfectly summarizes Indian cricket fans' mood since yesterday, as people have been showering Indian team members with sympathetic messages.