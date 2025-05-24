Karun Nair: Meet His Wife Sanaya Tankariwala, Who is a Pillar of Strength in His Cricket Journey

Indian cricketer Karun Nair has regained his spot in the test team after a long gap. The BCCI had announced the 15-member Indian squad for the England tour. After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from tests, it became a tough task for selectors to pick the right team to send to England.

This is also the start of a new cycle for the Test Cricket Championship, and it's absolutely vital that India start off on a positive note. But it won't be an effortless task for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to make a winning start on their first test stint together.

The conditions in England won't be easy, and Karun Nair's inclusion might just be the much-needed balance the team needs. It took eight years for the seasoned batsman to make a comeback after his final appearance for India against Australia in 2017.

While Karun Nair's success in England is still uncertain, his family, particularly his lifelong partner who has stood by him through all the ups and downs, are truly enjoying this moment.

Who is Sanaya Tankariwala, Karun Nair's wife?

Karun Nair's wife is Sanaya Tankariwala, a media professional. Sanaya stays active on her Instagram and keeps sharing photos of the family time they spend together. The couple has two kids, Kayaan and Samara. Sanaya also created a separate Instagram profile for her two kids, and the account is filled with their photos and the time Karun and she spend with them.

Karun and Sanaya's love story blossomed over time, and they got engaged in 2019. Their love turned into a beautiful wedding ceremony back in 2020, in a lavish yet intimate setting.

Sanaya belongs to the Parsi community, and Karun Nair is a Hindu. Their marriage was a beautiful reunion and the coming together of two different traditions. The couple honored both traditions and tied the knot in Parsi and Hindu ceremonies.

Owing to Karun's inclusion in the Indian cricket team, Sanaya Tankariwala must be the happiest person, and she also reacted on her Instagram, hoping that her husband's selection will turn permanent and he ends up becoming a vital part of the Indian test team.