Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Shares Adorable Photo of Son Angad Holding Father's Fifer Ball

Jasprit Bumrah gave his son Angad the match ball as a token of appreciation for his outstanding five-wicket haul in the opening innings of the Headingley Test. On Sunday, June 22, the Indian pacer, who finished with figures of 5/83, celebrated by giving his baby boy the commemorative ball, which was imprinted with his bowling statistics. A touching post about her kid, Angad, is shared by Sanjana Ganesan.

When Bumrah's wife, TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan, uploaded the touching gesture on Instagram, cricket fans immediately became captivated. On social media, a heartwarming photo of toddler Angad clutching the red ball went viral and received a lot of acclaim.

Bumrah made a solid comeback in England after missing red-ball competition because of a back issue brought on by stress. Bumrah stood firm and produced regularly under pressure, while the rest of India's bowling squad found it difficult to control England's aggressive batting strategy. After India put up 471 in the first innings, Bumrah's disciplined and incisive stint helped them earn a slim six-run lead, with Mohammed Siraj handing up 122 runs for two wickets and Prasidh Krishna giving up 128 runs for three. His performance served as a reminder of his experience and worth in the Test setting.