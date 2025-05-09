IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely Due to India-Pakistan War

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to put a hold on all the matches that are going to take place in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI has not yet made an official announcement on this matter.

But sources close to the BCCI have revealed that the tournament won't continue, and the chances of the matches taking place at the scheduled locations look highly unlikely at the moment. With teams having to travel to multiple locations, it doesn't come as a surprise decision anymore, and the BCCI has put the country first amid the turmoil between two nations.

However, sources also confirm that the BCCI is exploring other options in terms of venue to see if there is a possibility of postponing the tournament for now and then re-conducting it later.

But for now, IPL is suspended, and now there are options in front of the BCCI to conduct the tournament at a later stage. With the summer gone, India will travel to England for a long tour, and once they come back, the BCCI might look to finish the remaining tournament.

There is a small window during the Asia Cup where it's highly likely the cricket board will conduct the tournament. It remains to be seen if international players will be willing to travel to India at that time and play. Based on various reactions, the IPL will continue; however, the BCCI has decided to temporarily suspend it.