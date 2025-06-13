India vs. England Tour: Gautam Gambhir Rushes Back Home; Leaves Training Camp

A surprising development has happened at the Team India camp in England as head coach Gautam Gambhir rushes back home. The reason for this has not yet been revealed, but early reports indicate that a family emergency occurred, which is why Gambhir had to rush back home to Delhi.

In his absence, Sitanshu Kotak and Ryan Ten Doeschate will be charged with handling players and strategies ahead of the India vs. England series. There is also no set timeline for when Gautam Gambhir will return.

While we await why India's head coach was forced to leave the tour midway, there has been a lot of speculation going on around the Indian cricket team ever since Shubman Gill was appointed as the Indian team captain. It's evident that Gill is being backed by Gambhir, and with him yet to prove his mettle as a batter in the longer format of the game, this additional responsibility might end up becoming a burden on Shubman.

But Gautam Gambhir and the selectors clearly trust Gill's expertise, and it remains to be seen how well the young batter performs with all the additional responsibility that he has as the captain of the Indian cricket team.