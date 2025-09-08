Hardik Pandya Flaunts Rare Rs.20 Crore Richard Mille RM 27-04 Ahead of Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya, India’s flamboyant all-rounder, has once again managed to grab attention beyond the cricket field. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, he was spotted at a practice session wearing a Richard Mille RM 27-04 watch worth an astonishing Rs.20 crore.

The watch is not just an accessory but a rare masterpiece. Designed originally for tennis legend Rafael Nadal, the RM 27-04 is known for its engineering marvel. Weighing just 30 grams, it can withstand more than 12,000 G-forces, making it one of the toughest and most lightweight luxury watches in the world. To add to its exclusivity, only 50 such watches exist globally, which explains its staggering price tag.

Interestingly, the value of Hardik’s watch alone far exceeds the prize money for the Asia Cup, which is around Rs.2.6 crore. This contrast has left fans both amazed and amused, sparking conversations on social media. For many, it highlighted not just Hardik’s taste for luxury but also his ability to stand out wherever he goes.

The all-rounder’s look at the session was already creating buzz thanks to his bold new grey hairstyle and his “Back to Business” caption on social media. The sight of the ultra-luxury watch only amplified the attention, with fans debating whether his style off the field sometimes overshadows his cricketing focus.

Hardik Pandya has long been known for making fashion statements, whether through his hairstyles, clothing, or high-end accessories. His appearance at the practice session reminded fans that he is as much a trendsetter as he is a cricketer.

As India prepares for the Asia Cup, Hardik’s watch has become a talking point, proving once again that the star cricketer knows how to blend glamour with the game.

Hardik Pandya trains wearing a Richard Mille RM27-04 worth ₹18 Cr – only 50 exist, designed for Rafael Nadal, ultra-light at 30g yet built to endure 12,000 g’s! pic.twitter.com/2e89zXHa2i — Cricket Addictor (@AddictorCricket) September 7, 2025