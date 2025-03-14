Dhanashree Verma Parties with Neha Kakkar Amid Yuzendra Chahal Divorce Drama

Recently, dancer and Instagram influencer Dhanashree Verma has been dominating the headlines owing to her alleged divorce with Indian star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Even though neither of them publicly announced that they have separated, rumours have been rife that the couple has been living separately for the past 18 months and the divorce proceedings are now happening in the court.

Amidst all this, Chahal was seen hanging out with Instagram influencer turned actress and producer RJ Mahvash. The duo were spotted during the Champions Trophy final match, where India ended up winning the ICC title. Chahal's closeness with Mahvash sparked huge speculations that the duo are dating. Immediately after Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash, Dhanashree posted content on her Instagram that said that blaming women is always in fashion.

Even though Chahal and Dhanashree didn't react openly about their marriage fallout, they have been taking jibes at each other via Instagram. Now, putting an end to all this and focusing on positivity in her life, Dhanashree has shared photos of her having a fun time with friends and family at a party, possibly at her place. This party was also attended by renowned singer, Neha Kakkar.

In the post, Dhanashree wrote, "Only love, kindness, and respect always. Gratitude." Even Neha Kakkar reacted to this post and Dhanashree's caption by writing, "Nothing above love and positivity!"

Ever since the divorce announcement, Dhanashree Verma has become the subject of online trolling as armchair critics started judging her and her life without fully knowing the details. The drama surrounding Dhanashree and Chahal will likely subside once the duo makes their separation official.