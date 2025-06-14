Arjun Tendulkar Misses Golden Chance; Agni Chopra New Star for Mumbai Indians?

Being the son of Indian cricket's greatest batsman is never easy; the pressure and expectations placed on him are unimaginable. Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, may be experiencing a similar situation at this time. Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad for some time now, and despite his occasional wickets, he hasn't been able to make the same impact as players such as Vignesh Puthur or Ashwani Kumar.

Mumbai Indians, known for its talent scouting and encouraging young players, has stuck by Arjun even during the mega auction last year. After initially releasing Arjun, Mumbai Indians later got him back for the base price of Rs.30 lakhs, and even though Arjun didn't get a chance during the entire tournament, he remained a part of the Mumbai Indians team.

Now, it looks like Arjun might have missed another golden chance, since young cricketing talent Agni Chopra, son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, has made his debut for Major League Cricket (MLC), a professional T20 league in America. Top teams such as the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are participating in the event, and the MI team selected Agni for $50,000.

Agni made his debut and fulfilled his dream of representing his favorite franchise since childhood—the Mumbai Indians. However, in his debut, Agni managed to score just five runs in seven balls and got out poorly. But the dream continues for the star batter, and Arjun, on the other hand, missed out on a golden chance of representing the Mumbai Indians abroad.