Anushka Sharma Steals Show at IPL 2025 Finals: What’s the Cost of Her Denim Jeans?

Anushka Sharma has not just had a stellar career in Bollywood, but she has also landed in headlines thousands of times owing to her presence as cricketer Virat Kohli's wife in the stands. Whenever Kohli didn't play well, Anushka became an open target, and she patiently took years of trolling. Now that Virat Kohli has retired from two formats and India is not playing ODIs till late October, the chances of Virat fans blaming her for his failures will become less and less.

Adding to the fact is this: Virat Kohli finally managed to fulfill his eternal dream of winning the IPL title for the first time in 18 years with RCB. Fans are elated, and joyous celebrations have begun in Karnataka and Bengaluru, where the team and the management will be on a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Whether Anushka Sharma will attend the event or not is yet to be revealed, but she turned heads last night with her casual yet captivating outfit. Over the years, Anushka's fashion style has evolved, and during the IPL 2025 final, she embraced an elevated casualwear look. She picked an oversized Alexander Wang cotton shirt, crisp and tucked in on one side, and paired it with rhinestone-studded blue jeans. The dazzling denim was adorned with scattered pearls, making the outfit the major highlight of the night.

The jeans were from French label Sandro, and they cost $308 (approx. Rs.25,700), and there is no doubt in saying that Anushka's look will make fashion lovers recreate the same. Anushka matched the outfit with a classic gold watch, stacked bangles, and statement earrings. Anushka proved why she is a true blue fashion icon with her elegant outfit, and she deserves all the love she is getting her way as she continues to stand by Virat Kohli through thick and thin.