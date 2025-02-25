Creators Pushkar and Gayatri shed light on the premise of 'Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The creators of Prime Video’s much-awaited series, "Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2", Pushkar and Gayatri spoke about the premise of the drama.

As Sakkarai delves deeper into the brutal murder of activist lawyer and social worker Chellappa, he finds himself spiraling down a maze of deceit, secrecy, crime, conspiracy, and death. The mystery deepens when eight seemingly unrelated young women emerge as prime suspects.

The second season of the show has been set against the backdrop of the Ashtakaali festival in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam, Tamil Nadu. Pushkar and Gayatri have intricately weaved the festival into the spine-chilling narrative of "Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2".

Gayatri said, “These festivals aren’t widely known or prominent, even within Tamil Nadu. Each of these micro festivals carries a wealth of myths, but most remain undocumented. Our team delves into their history primarily through oral traditions, conducting interviews—, especially with the elderly people —to piece together their significance.”

Pushkar went on to elaborate, “These celebrations take place along the beach over 10-12 days, drawing lakhs of people. Yet, beyond the local community, few even realize the scale of these festivals.”

Reflecting on how they shaped the story arc for season 2, Pushkar shared, “During our research, we came across the Ashatakali festival, It's actually an offshoot of a Dusshera. While Dusshera follows a certain mythology, we discovered that its foundation is rooted in the legend of Ashatakali, which refers to eight Kalis. So that led to this idea of eight women as prime suspects in a crime, forming the core of the narrative we are now exploring.”

Produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, the series has been directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM. The show boasts an ensemble cast with Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh returning in lead roles, alongside Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan (Muthu), Samyuktha Vishwanathan (Naachi), Monisha Blessy (Muppi), Rini (Gaandhari), Shrisha (Veera), Abhirami Bose (Senbagam), Nikhila Sankar (Sandhanam), Kalaivani Bhaskar (Ulagu), and Ashwini Nambiar in pivotal roles. Additionally, Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran will also be making special appearances in season 2.

"Suzhal—The Vortex Season 2" is slated to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

