CPI(M) invites Bangladeshi singer to cultural event in Kolkata, controversy erupts

Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Controversies have surfaced over the decision of the CPI(M) to invite a popular Bangladeshi singer to perform at a cultural event of the party organised by Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research at New Town in the northern outskirts of the state capital this month.

The crucial central committee meeting of CPI(M) is scheduled at New Town from January 17 to January 19 this year, which will be attended by CPI(M)’s national politburo coordinator Prakash Karat.

On that occasion, the said institute named after nonagenarian Indian Marxist and former West Bengal Chief Minister Late Jyoti Basu, is slated to organise a culture event where the party has invited popular Bangladeshi singer and Rabindra Sangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya to perform.

BJP’s former national vice-president and former party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh slammed CPI(M) saying that in a situation when anti-India slogans are being raised in Bangladesh constantly, the decision to invite an artist from that country is simply unacceptable.

“My question is whether the Indian Communists did not find any able artists in the country. Such an initiative was not required,” Ghosh said.

However, the CPI(M) leader leadership has its own logic behind inviting Bannya, who was conferred the Padma Shri Award in April last year. “There is an attempt to create a religious divide in the country over the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, whose relations with India have been cordial traditionally. Our intention is to maintain that spirit of unity through cultural exchange” said a central committee member of CPI(M).

Last month similar controversies surfaced as a group of citizens raised objections to the scheduled participation of Bannya at an annual cultural event organised by a municipality in West Bengal.

The Madhyamgram Municipality in North 24 Parganas district last month listed Bannya as one of the performing singers at its annual event of “Paribesh Mela” where the main attraction is the cultural event on the occasion. Popular singers and band groups from both India and Bangladesh participate in the event every year.

However, at that point in time a civil society group in the Madhyamgram Municipality area under the name of “Madhyamgram Nagarikbrinda” raised objections to the participation of Bannya in the event.

The group then even issued an appeal through social media requesting the authorities of Madhyamgram Municipality not to include the popular Bangladeshi singer in this year’s cultural event.

“This is an appeal to Madhyamgram Municipality as Indian citizens regarding the scheduled musical participation of Rezwana Choudhury Bannya in the event on the occasion of Paribesh Mela on December 28. Rather we request not only allow the participation by any Bangladeshi in the said event. The country comes first. Please give it a thought,” the appeal read.

