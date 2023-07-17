Cousins in UP end lives after family takes away their mobile phones

Aligarh, July 17 (IANS) Two cousins, aged 16 and 14 years, allegedly hanged themselves at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, after their families allegedly took away their mobile phones.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Fazalpur village under Barla police circle.

Both girls belong to families of farmers and were school dropouts, officials said.

The families claimed that an unknown person with whom they were in touch on the phone, had allegedly incited them to kill themselves.

When the families found their bodies inside a locked room, they alerted the cops.

SP (rural) Palash Bansal said: “Their bodies have been sent for post mortem. A case under IPC section 306 has been registered against an unknown person based on the complaint filed by the victims’ families. Investigation is under way and action will be taken accordingly.”

