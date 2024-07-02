Copa America: Brazil head coach Dorival Jr hails columbia as 'one of the best generations' of footballers

California, July 2 (IANS) Brazil and Colombia will be battling it out in the final Group Stage game of the 2024 Copa America. The winner of the encounter will finish top of Group D.

Colombia are currently on a 25-game unbeaten run and have been one of the best side’s in this edition of the tournament having beaten Paraguay (2-1) and Costa Rica (3-0) in their first two games.

Ahead of the encounter Brazil head coach Dorival Jr hailed Colombia team as one of 'the best generations of footballers'.

"I think it's one of the best generations of Colombian footballers in recent years, with players who feature for major teams in the world, many of them within our country.I have no doubt that we'll have a more competitive game, maybe not an open one because the teams will be concerned defensively, but I think it will be a game with good chances. We hope that we can get the best out of it," said Dorival Jr to reporters in the pre-game conference.

Brazil, on the other hand, have only won the Copa America once in the past decade (2019). The side was heavily criticised heading into the tournament and went on to play a stalemate against Costa Rica in their opening encounter before coming back in typical Selecao fashion beating Paraguay 4-1.

"Colombia is an interesting team. They've gone 25 games unbeaten and that's not something you achieve by chance, it's a lot of work. At the same time, we need to be aware of the moment we're going through, and the difficulties we might have and find solutions. I think the team has evolved, it's a gradual evolution, but it's been happening," added the Brazilian Head Coach.

