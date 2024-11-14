Congress-JMM wiped out after first phase of elections in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Giridih, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah asserted on Thursday that after the first phase of voting in Jharkhand, it is evident that a BJP-led government will be formed in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Giridih in support of BJP candidate Nirbhay Shahabadi, Amit Shah claimed that the Congress-JMM alliance has been decimated in the first phase itself. "The public has shown overwhelming support for BJP-NDA candidates," he said.

The Home Minister emphasised Jharkhand’s potential, describing it as a "centre of energy" and one of India's most resource-rich states. "Jharkhand is blessed with abundant minerals and coal reserves that can fuel the entire country. Despite its wealth, the state's people are poor," he noted.

He urged voters to elect Nirbhay Shahabadi, promising that a BJP victory would prevent the state's youth from migrating due to lack of opportunities. "We will establish new factories and create jobs locally," he assured.

Addressing the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration, the Home Minister accused the Hemant Soren-led government of prioritizing the settlement of infiltrators. "These infiltrators not only encroach upon our land but also marry local daughters to secure their foothold," he alleged.

He promised strict action against infiltrators if BJP comes to power, saying, "Not even a bird will be allowed to trespass. We will implement stringent laws to reclaim every inch of land usurped by them."

Amit Shah also took aim at Congress, claiming that the party intends to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. "Let me tell Rahul Gandhi, not even four generations of your family can reinstate Article 370," he declared.

He gave the example of the Modi government's decisive actions in Uri and Pulwama, where he said the BJP government had responded to terrorist attacks with precision.

On Maoist activities, the Home Minister pointed out that Jharkhand has long been plagued by insurgency. "Maoists have caused immense damage here, but we will eradicate it before March 31, 2026," he pledged.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah quipped that Sonia Gandhi is very eager to promote her son. "She has launched a 'plane' named Rahul at least 20 times, yet it crashes every time. In this election also, his plane will crash for the 21st time," he mocked.

He predicted that the Congress would struggle to cross even a single-digit tally in Jharkhand.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren for opposing amendments to the Waqf Act. "Regardless of their objections, we will proceed with necessary changes to the Waqf Act in Parliament," the Home Minister asserted.

