Congress backs PM Modi's BRICS stand, vows firm fight against terrorism

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm stance on terrorism at the BRICS Summit, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday expressed his complete faith that India will fight terrorism with full resolve and determination.

His remarks came in response to PM Modi’s statement at the global summit, where he called terrorism “the most serious challenge facing humanity” and emphasised that condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, not convenience.

Speaking to IANS, Pramod Tiwari supported the Prime Minister, stating, “At the BRICS Summit, voices should have been more vocal against terrorism. The platform should also raise social, economic, and global concerns of its member nations. India has consistently spoken for global peace and justice.

"I have full faith that our country will fight terrorism with unwavering determination. I wish those responsible for the recent attack in Pahalgam had been caught — it would have revealed who trained and supported them. Such information is crucial and would have commanded greater respect globally.”

Tiwari also took a swipe at US President Donald Trump, who recently lashed out at the BRICS alliance and warned of an “additional 10 per cent tariff” on countries aligning with what he termed “anti-American policies.”

“BRICS is for protecting nations who are in it. President Trump had previously issued similar warnings during his visit to India. At that time, Prime Minister Modi should not have laughed or responded lightly. He should have stood firm and reminded Trump that BRICS works on its own principles and is committed to its founding objectives,” said Tiwari.

The Congress leader criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

On Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that extensive consultations had been held with political parties and acknowledged that “no one was satisfied” with the current status of the electoral rolls.

Reacting to the development, Tiwari said, “We are not satisfied with the Election Commission of India’s response. The documents required for voter list revision are unnecessarily complicated and impractical. If the process is designed to make it difficult for traditional voters who are against the BJP, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and minority voters, to remain on the rolls, then this raises serious questions about the Election Commission’s intent. If the ECI wants to remove them.”

He added that while some groups have approached the Supreme Court, others are considering forming “people’s courts” to ensure fairness.

“The Congress has always upheld the voter's right to participate in democracy. We will continue to stand by that principle and ensure that all necessary documentation is provided,” he asserted.

Tiwari also took aim at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, particularly targeting Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

During a political rally in Saran district on Sunday, Chirag announced that he would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and urged his party workers to prepare for all 243 constituencies in alliance with the BJP and JD(U).

Mocking the move, Tiwari remarked, “The NDA in Bihar is a sinking ship. Chirag Paswan, despite being the son of a respected leader like Ram Vilas Paswan, is trying to stay afloat in turbulent political waters. If he's contesting all 243 seats, it means internal cracks have widened and many alliance members are already looking for the exit door ahead of elections.”

He continued, “It’s clear that NDA leaders are aware they are going to lose many seats. Their desperation is evident. While they are forming the central government, they are losing their grip on the state. This creates confusion among their own allies.”

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan’s LJP had contested 137 seats but managed to win only one, Matihani. Despite this, Chirag currently holds a Lok Sabha seat and serves as a Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led central government, which includes JD(U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as key allies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.