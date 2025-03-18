Cong won't cross double digit in polls if Umang Singhar remains LoP: MP Minister

Bhopal, March 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput slammed Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Umang Singhar, alleging that the latter has a "contract to defame" him with false accusations.

When asked who has given the contract? he said, "Everyone knows who is conspiring against me. I don't want to name him, but it is understood who that person is."

The BJP minister said if Singhar remains LoP, the Congress won't be able to win even 8-10 seats in the next Assembly elections.

"Congress could win 66 seats in the last Assembly elections due to veteran Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh's efforts. But, if Singhar remains LoP, then Congress won't even cross double digits in the next elections," Minister Rajput added.

He pointed out that Congress has several senior leaders, even from the Tribal community, but the top leadership has chosen the "wrong" person for LoP's post.

Minister Rajput made these remarks a day after a delegation of Congress MLAs led by LoP Singhar met state Lokayukta Police on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking an inquiry into his alleged benami properties.

The Opposition demanded that the purchase of land worth Rs 500 crore should be investigated.

Besides, Rajput purchased land in the name of his brothers-in-law, mother-in-law, his brothers and relatives in the Sagar and Damoh districts, the opposition said.

Congress also demanded that Rajput's role should also be investigated in connection with ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma's case, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Notably, since Saurabh Sharma's corruption case came to the fore, the opposition has been constantly targeting Minister Rajput.

Congress alleged that Sharma has a close connection with Minister Rajput.

