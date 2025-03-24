Cong submits breach of privilege notice against J.P. Nadda, Kiren Rijiju in RS for 'misleading the House'

New Delhi/Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) The Congress on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against BJP National President and Union Minister for Health J.P. Nadda and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha for "having blatantly misled the House allegedly by charging that the Congress is changing the Constitution for Muslim reservation".

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is also the Chief Whip, has issued separate notices in this regard to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Jairam Ramesh said: "I hereby give a notice of question of privilege in terms of Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) against Union Ministers Nadda and Kiren Rijiju."

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated exchange on Monday as the BJP accused the Congress government in Karnataka of providing Muslim reservation, and also claimed that the Congress leaders were keen to amend the Constitution for this.

The allegations, raised by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, were strongly denied by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The notice issued regarding J.P. Nadda quoted him as stating in the Rajya Sabha that "The Congress is taking away rights of SC, ST and OBC to be given to Muslims and minorities. They have attempted to give backdoor entry to Muslims in the OBC always and history says it all. Shivakumar has repeated that the Constitution is given by the Congress and the party will also change it".

Jairam Ramesh stated, "the above remarks by J.P. Nadda are completely false, lack actual basis and have been made with a premeditated motive to defame the Indian National Congress and its leaders. Hence, these constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against J.P. Nadda in the matter".

"On March 24, shortly after the House met, Kiren Rijiju had blatantly misled the House by attributing some false statements purportedly made by D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka."

The senior Congress leader further said: "Shivakumar has since refuted the statements attributed to him to be false and derogatory in nature. Hence, the remarks made by Kiren Rijiju are false and misleading which constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. It is well established that it is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to make false and misleading statements in the House.

"In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against Kiren Rejiju in the matter," he demanded.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha convened on Monday, Rijiju raised concerns over statements allegedly made by senior Congress leaders in Karnataka. "A very serious matter has come to our attention," he said, adding, "A senior Congress leader holding a constitutional post has claimed he is willing to change the Constitution to grant reservation to the Muslim community."

Rijiju remarked: "If a common citizen had made such a statement, we could have ignored it. But when someone in a constitutional position says this, it cannot be taken lightly. These people carry Babasaheb Ambedkar's photo but talk about changing his Constitution."

J.P. Nadda also accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution.

"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar made it clear that reservation cannot be granted on the basis of religion. This is a foundational principle. Yet, in Karnataka, the Congress government has implemented a 4 per cent reservation for minorities in public contracts," he alleged.

In response, Kharge refuted the allegations, asserting that the Congress was committed to safeguarding the Constitution.

"No one can change the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Who is this person claiming we intend to do so? Our 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was aimed at protecting the Constitution," he said.

Rijiju, however, remained firm. "I want to state on record that both the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Congress State President have made these statements, and I am prepared to verify them," he asserted.

He also claimed that Sardar Patel had rejected a similar proposal from the Muslim League during the Constituent Assembly debates.

As tempers flared, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened, urging the ruling party to verify its claims. Despite this, the heated exchanges continued, ultimately leading to the adjournment of the House's proceedings.

Responding to the matter, Shivakumar said on Monday that he will take legal action against the BJP for misquoting him over Muslim quota remarks.

“I will initiate a breach of privilege motion and take legal action for misquoting me. The BJP is misquoting me and distorting my words. Congress understands the Constitution and how it functions. The BJP is deliberately misrepresenting my words and I will take legal action against this breach of privilege,” Shivakumar stated.

He added that Congress will protect the Constitution and it is the party's responsibility and birthright.

