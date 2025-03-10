Cong MLAs stage protest on MP Assembly premises, demand discussion on corruption issues

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) The Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest on the Assembly premises against the ruling BJP on the very first day of the budget session on Monday.

The Opposition members, led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MP Assembly, Umang Singhar, reached the Assembly premises, covering their faces with black clothes and holding placards and posters with slogans against the BJP government.

Singhar said the Congress MLAs have covered their faces with black clothes as a mark of protest against the ruling BJP, who have maintained silence on public issues, and those raising voices are facing harassment from police.

"The Opposition wants debate on corruption, farmers and other public welfare issues during the budget session. However, the BJP does not want to discuss these issues. When Congress MLAs sought answers on corruption issues, they were being pressured to withdraw their questions," Singhar told IANS.

He also alleged that the ruling BJP was attempting to shield several influential persons, including politicians and senior bureaucrats, who have been allegedly involved in corruption, in which ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and his associates have been arrested.

"Why have Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the entire BJP leadership maintained silence on it? Investigating agencies have found the involvement of several BJP leaders and senior bureaucrats, and those names should be disclosed," Singhar added.

Meanwhile, the first day of the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly began with the address of Governor Mangubhai Patel.

The state government will present its first full budget in the Vidhan Sabha on March 12. The House proceedings will be adjourned from March 14 to 16. The House will reconvene on March 17 and 18. A holiday will be observed on March 19 for Rang Panchami. House proceedings will continue on March 20 and 21, followed by another recess on March 22 and 23. The final day of the House proceedings will be March 24. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government is likely to present as many as five key bills during this session for discussion and approval from the House.

