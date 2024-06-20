Cong to introspect on humiliating poll defeat in MP, 3-member panel to visit soon

Bhopal, June 20 (IANS) Congress has begun introspection for its humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi and will form a three-member panel to find out the actual reasons behind the defeat.

The fact-finding committee for Madhya Pradesh comprises three members -- Prithviraj Chavan, Saptagiri Shankar Ulka and Jignesh Mevani.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday formed six fact-finding committees to find out the actual reasons behind the party's loss in the general elections.

The members of these fact-finding committees would be visiting the states assigned to them.

During the visit, committee members would meet the state leaders and party workers.

To collect the actual reasons, the committee members would not visit just one particular place or state party headquarters, but at different parts and would submit their reports to Kharge.

Congress has witnessed a humiliating defeat by winning just one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had secured two and one seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively, but lost all 29 seats to BJP in 2024.

The vote share also reduced in 2024 to 30 per cent as compared to 38 per cent in 2019.

