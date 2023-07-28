Cong, BJP demands resignation of Kerala Education Minister for tampering college principals list

Thiruvananthapuram, July 28 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and State BJP President K. Surendran on Friday demanded resignation of Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu for tampering with the college principals list which were be appointed in 43 state run arts and science colleges.

“We had raised this issue of the intervention of Bindhu in the appointment of principals in the floor of the assembly on 17th May this year. It was after her intervention that in-charge principals were appointed. She had done favour to some of the candidates who did not have the required qualifications. Bindhu was also an in-charge principal while in service as a college teacher,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan said had Bindhu not intervened, 43 teachers would have been appointed as principals.

“She has no moral right to continue as education minister. As things stand now, it is crystal clear that she has intervened as the list of 43 principals was cleared by the Public Service Commission. It is a blatant violation of power,” Satheesan said.

Surendran said the higher education sector has been turned into the party headquarters of the CPI-M.

“Bindhu has committed a serious crime after finding that those known to her do not figure in the list of principals. She decided to intervene and tampered with the list and the documents. Hence she has violated her oath of secrecy and should resign,” said Surendran.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.