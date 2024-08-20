Coal India arm’s successful forestry drive rakes in carbon credits

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Coal Ministry said on Tuesday that the Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has made significant strides in environmental sustainability through the successful implementation of the Accredited Compensatory Afforestation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The ministry said that these guidelines were issued for increasing forest cover, thereby contributing to national environmental goals and earning valuable carbon credits.

“Coal mining projects often require forest land, necessitating Forestry Clearance (FC) as part of the environmental approval process. A major challenge in securing these clearances is the identification of suitable Compensatory Afforestation (CA) land,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued guidelines on January 24, 2023, which encourage both government institutions and private landowners to undertake afforestation on fallow lands, thereby increasing the “Trees Outside Forests” and supporting biodiversity.

The ministry said that in a proactive response to the ACA guidelines, SECL identified approximately 2,245 hectares of afforested non-forest de-coaled land, with 1,424 hectares in Chhattisgarh and 821 hectares in Madhya Pradesh.

“These lands were identified as suitable for ACA and were proposed to the respective State Forest Departments for notification as ACA land banks. This move is expected to expedite the FC process for future coal mining projects that require forest land diversion,” the Coal Ministry said.

It said that SECL has undertaken biological reclamation and plantation across several sites, including Bishrampur Opencast (OC) Project, Dugga OC, Kurasia Colliery, Jamuna OC, Kotma OC, and Sharda OC in the districts of Surajpur and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur in Chhattisgarh, and Anuppur and Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

“These efforts have transformed de-coaled lands into thriving ecosystems with local species such as Teak, Sal, Babul and Neem,” the ministry said,

It said that the reclaimed lands now host a rich variety of flora and fauna, including species like the Sloth Bear, Fox, and various reptiles and migratory birds, which have recolonised the area, particularly around water bodies.

The ministry added that out of the 1,424 hectares identified in Chhattisgarh, 696 hectares have been inspected by officials from the Surajpur and Korea Forest Divisions.

The State Forest Department has issued site suitability certificates for these lands to be used as CA land for various FC proposals of SECL, including Gevra OC, Dipka OC, Kusmunda OC, and Chirimiri OC.

The MoEF&CC has already accepted ACA proposals for Gevra OC and Kusmunda OC, covering a total of 541.195 hectares.

