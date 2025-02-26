CM Yogi monitors Maha Kumbh 2025 arrangements as devotees gather for Maha Shivratri dip at Sangam

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively monitoring the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday from the control room in Gorakhpur, ensuring smooth operations as millions of devotees gather at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri for the final holy dip of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

On Maha Shivratri, Maha Kumbh is witnessing a massive surge of pilgrims arriving to take part in the sacred ritual.

The official X handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office wrote in a post, “Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj is continuously observing the arrangements for the holy bathing festival on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri today at Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj from the control room located at @GorakhnathMndr.”

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

CM Yogi wrote in a post on X, “Hearty congratulations to all the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have come to take a dip of faith in the Triveni Sangam today on the holy bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Lord Bholenath in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj! May Lord Shiva, the lord of the three worlds, and the holy river Mother Ganga bless everyone, this is my prayer. Har Har Mahadev!”

On the day of Maha Shivratri, a massive number of devotees gathered at Sangam for the last holy dip of Maha Kumbh. As of February 26, 2025, more than 4 million pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh 2025. On this special day alone, over 25.64 lakh devotees have taken part in the sacred bath, and the total number of pilgrims who have bathed in the holy rivers so far has reached an astounding 64.77 crore.

Despite the large turnout, the Uttar Pradesh government, with continuous monitoring by CM Yogi, has ensured that the event runs smoothly.

Pilgrims have praised the seamless arrangements, reflecting the government's diligent efforts to manage such a large-scale event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.