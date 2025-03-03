CM Stalin urges political parties to attend March 5 all party meet convened by TN govt

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin, has urged all political parties to participate in the all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on March 5 to discuss the issue of delimitation.

Speaking at a public event in Nagapattinam on Monday, CM Stalin called on parties that have chosen to boycott the meeting to reconsider their decision, emphasising that the discussion is about protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights.

“The Union government is attempting to impose the three-language policy on Tamil Nadu and is conspiring to reduce the number of parliamentary constituencies under the guise of delimitation,” he alleged.

CM Stalin warned that if delimitation is carried out solely based on population, Tamil Nadu could lose up to eight Lok Sabha seats, reducing its representation from 39 to 31 MPs.

Even if the total number of parliamentary seats in India increases, states like Tamil Nadu — where population control measures have been effective —could be disproportionately affected, he argued.

“This is not just a numbers game; it is about our fundamental rights. Tamil Nadu has led the way in development indices and population control, and we should not be penalised for our progress. An unfair delimitation process could weaken our voice in Parliament,” CM Stalin said.

Referring to delimitation as a ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over Southern states, he stressed that the process could undermine states that have successfully implemented family planning policies.

CM Stalin said that the state government has invited all 40 registered political parties in Tamil Nadu to participate in the discussion, as the issue concerns the future of the state.

“We have reached out to all 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India to deliberate on this crucial issue. This is a moment for unity. I urge all parties to set aside their differences and join the discussion,” he added.

Despite the Chief Minister’s appeal, some political parties have decided to boycott the meeting.

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), led by former Union Minister G.K. Vasan, has announced that it will not participate, calling the meeting an attempt to distract the public from unresolved issues in the state.

Vasan also noted that the central government has not made any official announcement regarding delimitation in Tamil Nadu.

He cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu on February 25, where Shah reportedly stated that the central government had not taken a position on delimitation and that Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary seats would increase, not decrease.

Vasan criticised both the central and state governments, opposing the three-language policy and NEET while also accusing the DMK-led government of failing to take a strong stance against these policies.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has also refused to attend the meeting.

State BJP President K. Annamalai, in a letter to the Chief Minister, accused Stalin of spreading “imaginary and baseless fears” regarding delimitation.

“You have misrepresented the delimitation process and convened an all-party meeting to spread misinformation even before the official details of the exercise have been released,” Annamalai wrote.

He further argued that if Stalin was genuinely concerned about the potential loss of parliamentary seats, he should have instructed the 39 MPs from the INDIA bloc to raise the issue in Parliament during the Budget Session.

Annamalai also accused CM Stalin of using the delimitation issue to divert attention from governance failures in the state.

“With lawlessness at its peak, governance in disarray, rampant corruption, and policy paralysis, you have chosen to focus on making video reels instead of addressing real issues. This entire delimitation controversy is a figment of your imagination,” he alleged.

Despite opposition from some parties, CM Stalin remains firm on his stance, emphasising that the all-party meeting is crucial for safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s representation and rights.

The outcome of the meeting on March 5 is expected to shape the state’s strategy in dealing with the potential impacts of delimitation.

