CM Stalin hails TN court verdict in Anna university assault case; slams politics on grievous crime

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Monday welcomed the Mahila Court’s verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case, hailing it as a strong message against those attempting to politicise a grievous crime for personal gain.

Reacting after the court sentenced the accused, A Gnanasekaran, to life imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission, CM Stalin took to social media platform X to commend the swift investigation and prosecution by the state police.

“The verdict has shattered the petty-minded intentions of those who tried to score political brownie points even from the injustice done to the young Chennai student,” he said.

Describing the court’s judgment as a response from the Tamil Nadu Police to those who only pretend to care about women’s safety, the Chief Minister said, “We investigated the case fairly and swiftly, completing it within just five months. Even the High Court appreciated the manner in which the case was handled.”

CM Stalin further highlighted that the Mahila Court itself commended the role of the police in bringing the offender to justice.

“This is a clear example of justice delivered through dedicated, professional law enforcement,” he said.

Welcoming the court’s decision, CM Stalin also expressed satisfaction that the punishment aligned with the recent legislative amendment introduced by his government that disallows premature release or remission for those convicted of sexual offences.

“The court has rightly imposed a strict sentence without any concessions, in accordance with our firm stand against sexual crimes,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also indirectly drew a comparison between the current government’s handling of the Anna University case and the previous AIADMK regime’s approach to the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case.

He said the distinction was not to politicise, but to emphasise his administration’s commitment to women’s safety.

The verdict in the Anna University case has been widely welcomed across the state and the country, with many rights activists and student groups lauding the swift judicial process and the exemplary punishment handed down to the offender.

