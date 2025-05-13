Thudarum Box Office Collection: Mohanlal’s Film Shatters Records with ₹200 Cr Haul

Malayalam acting legend Mohanlal is showing all young actors in the country how to pull audiences to the box office. After scoring an epic blockbuster with L2:Empuraan, Mohanlal had an immediate release in Thudarum, starring Shobhana alongside him. Unlike L2:Empuraan, Thudarum was not promoted. Mohanlal and the film's team allowed the content to speak for itself, and it did so powerfully.

The movie was not just a hit, but it emerged as one of the biggest hits in Mohanlal's career, purely on the basis of ROI. It's been 18 days since Thudarum was released on the big screen, and it continues its unstoppable run. With consistent collections at the box office, Thudraum has managed to cross 100 crores in India.

In addition to its domestic success, Thudarum also grossed Rs. 200 crores worldwide. Considering how little the film received promotion days before its release, this achievement is significant. Thudarum demonstrates that quality content alone is sufficient for a film to dominate the box office. Mohanlal also made a gigantic comeback with Thudarum.

Even on the 18th day of its release, audiences are flocking to theaters, making it a joyous time for Malayalam cinema, as this film has once again demonstrated why the industry excels at balancing content with commercial success.